Kremlin sums up Putin and Trump's emergency talks

5 Jun. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The phone call Russian President Vladimir Putin had with U.S. President Donald Trump was constructive and necessary, and many important issues were discussed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The call was constructive and necessary, and the presidents actually discussed numerous substantive and important issues," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump did not discuss either easing or tightening of anti-Russian sanctions in their phone call on Wednesday.

Yesterday, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump held their 4th phone talks this year. The call lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes. Their previous phone call held on May 19 was 55 minutes longer.