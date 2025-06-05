РУС ENG

Trump holds telephone conversation with Xi Jinping

Chinese leader Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, China Central Television reported.

"On the evening of June 5, Beijing time, Chinese President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump",

China Central Television said.

The TV channel did not provide any other details.

Let us remind you that on Wednesday, Trump also had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The heads of state discussed the conflict in Ukraine and the Iranian problem.

