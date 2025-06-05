Georgia calls Trump's signals encouraging

5 Jun. 22:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that Tbilisi hopes for a peaceful partnership with Washington under President Donald Trump.

"The signals coming from the new US president, who emphasizes the importance of peace, are very encouraging. I hope that under the Trump administration, peace will be encouraged to an even greater extent",

Kobakhidze said.

According to the Georgian Prime Minister, Tbilisi is open to cooperation, including with major powers that prioritize peace, economic development and improving the well-being of their peoples.

The information about the resignation of Robin Dunnigan, the US Ambassador to Georgia, was announced earlier today.