6 Jun. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should not have been built in the first place, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who is known for his negative position towards this project, said.

He made this statement during a meeting with US President Donald Trump, which took place in the Oval Office of the White House.

"It was a mistake",

Merz said.

Earlier, the politician has repeatedly spoken out against the possible restoration of the damaged pipeline. He assured that the government under his leadership would do everything to ensure that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is never launched.