6 Jun. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake occurred in the Shamakhi district of Azerbaijan, the Republican Seismic Service Center of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan reports.

The magnitude of the tremors was 3.2. The seismic event was recorded at 06:40 local time, 13 km northeast of the Pirgulu station.

The hypocenter of the tremors was located at a depth of 6 km.

Earlier, it was reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 occurred near the village of Pirgulu in the Shamakhi district on June 5.