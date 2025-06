6 Jun. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

In 2024, Russian gas supplies to Uzbekistan increased 4.4 times, according to the annual report of the Russian joint-stock company Gazprom.

The gas was exported via the Central Asia – Center main pipeline system. It is specified that in 2024, supplies rose by 4.36 billion cubic meters, reaching 5.64 billion.

The company’s document also specifies that in 2023, Russian gas supplies to Uzbekistan amounted to 1.28 billion cubic meters.