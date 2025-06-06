Media: Israel promised USA not to attack Iran until nuclear deal talks conclude

6 Jun. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel will refrain from striking Iran as long as discussions over the nuclear deal between the US and Iran continue, the Axios portal writes, citing sources.

An Israeli delegation visited Washington last week and informed US officials that Israel would not strike Iran until the US declares the Iranian nuclear deal talks a failure. The delegation, which visited the USA in late May, included Minister of Strategic Planning Ron Dermer, head of the Israeli Mossad intelligence service David Barnea and Israel's National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi.

"We'll give them a chance and we won't take any military action until it's clear that the negotiations have run their course and [US Special Envoy] Steven Witkoff has given up",

the Axios' source reported.

Donald Trump previously said he had warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against striking Iran while the negotiations were ongoing.