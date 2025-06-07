Armenia ready for active and long-term cooperation with Russia

7 Jun. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia is ready for active cooperation and long-term partnership with Russia, Armenian parliament speaker Alen Simonyan said at a meeting with Federation Council speaker Valentina Matviyenko in Yerevan on June 6.

"The Republic of Armenia is ready for active cooperation with the Russian Federation based on constructive dialogue, trust and aspiration for the progressive development of a partnership. We aim to develop long-term mutually advantageous cooperation," Simonyan said.

The speaker stressed that Yerevan appreciates everything good that it has in bilateral relations with Moscow.

"I am pleased to say that the dialogue with Russia has intensified since the beginning of this year. A special meeting of the inter-parliamentary commission [for cooperation between the Russian Federal Assembly and the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia] held on the sidelines of your visit is proof of the mutual interest in maintaining dynamic dialogue and the aspiration for further strengthening of the strategic partnership between our countries," Simonyan said.

Matviyenko said, in turn, that Russia was interested in developing and expanding multifaceted cooperation with the republic.

Matviyenko also met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as part of the official visit of the Federation Council delegation to Yerevan.