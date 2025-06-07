Russia begins exchange of captured prisoners as part of the Istanbul agreements

7 Jun. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky said that Russia began implementing an operation to hand over to Ukraine more than 6,000 bodies of the deceased, as well as to exchange wounded, seriously ill, and captured prisoners.

According to him, an operation to carry out an exchange of wounded and seriously ill prisoners of war, and POWs under the age of 25, has also begun on June 6.

Medinsky noted that the first batch of 1,212 bodies has already arrived in refrigerated trucks at the designated exchange area. He added that Ukraine has received the first list of 640 prisoners.

However, Kiev unexpectedly postponed both the reception of the bodies and the prisoner exchange indefinitely, the aide said. According to him, various reasons have been cited - many of them quite strange.

Medinsky urged Kiev to strictly follow the schedule and all agreed terms, and to immediately proceed with the exchange.