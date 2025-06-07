Stavropol Krai considers direct flight connection with Gyumri

7 Jun. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A new air route to Armenia may soon appear in Russia: the Armenian government has proposed that the Stavropol leadership organize Gyumri-Stavropol flights. The project is aimed at attracting more foreign tourists to Stavropol Krai.

According to the press service of the Stavropol Krai government, one of the results of Governor Vladimir Vladimirov’s trip to Yerevan for the 10th Russian-Armenian Interregional Cooperation Forum was the idea of ​​organizing direct flights between the regional capital and the second largest (110,000 citizens) Armenian city of Gyumri.

Nikol Pashinyan’s deputy Mher Grigoryan approached Vladimirov with this idea. The rationale for the transport project is the increase in tourist flow from Armenia to Stavropol Krai.