Multi-million dollar tourist fraud scheme uncovered in Türkiye

7 Jun. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A gang of fraudsters who withdrew money from tourists' cards for services not rendered was neutralized at Turkish resorts. The gang managed to steal $29 mln from vacationers.

Turkish media reported the uncovering of an organized crime group of hoteliers who stole money from foreign tourists. At least 268 vacationers fell victim to them, a total of $29 million was stolen. The group was headed by the owner of a hotel in the seaside resort town of Kusadasi (Aydin Province).

When hotel guests paid with bank cards, the criminal passed their details on to his accomplices in other hotels and car rental services, and they withdrew money from the cards for supposedly rendered hotel and transportation services.