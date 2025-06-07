Musk promises to create new US party

7 Jun. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: US White House website

Third party may appear in the US: billionaire Elon Musk, after the scandal with Donald Trump, decided to organize his own political force. At least, that's what he wrote on social media after polling his subscribers.

Billionaire Elon Musk, who fell out with the US President, came up with an idea of ​​organizing a fundamentally new US party with the working title ”America Party”.

He conducted a poll on social media to find out whether his subscribers want to create a new party that would pursue a special policy that would not coincide with the courses of either the Republican or the Democratic Party. He explained that the party would be centrist, aimed at observing the interests of 80% of the US population.