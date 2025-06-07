Azerbaijan becomes European champion in chovgan

7 Jun. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan wrote its name into the history of the traditional equestrian game chovgan as the European champion. The Azerbaijani team beat the teams from Türkiye, Hungary and Malta at the championship in Poland.

Today, the European Chovgan Championship, a traditional eastern equestrian game, the forefather of polo, ended in Poland. For the first time in the history of the competition, a team from Azerbaijan became the European champion.

In the final, the Azerbaijani chovganists met the team from Malta. In this match, Azerbaijan dominated from the very beginning and became the best with a score 6:2.

Only the Maltese were able to earn points in the games against the Azerbaijani team: in the quarterfinals, the Azerbaijani athletes beat the Turkish team with a score 3:0, and in the semifinals, they also won against the chovganists from Hungary with a score 4:0.