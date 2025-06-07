Georgian police makes public catastrophic situation on roads

7 Jun. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/ Vestnik Kavkaza

In Georgia, over 100,000 traffic violations were recorded in a week. This is the outcome of updated police methods of traffic control. The department assured that it will continue to work with traffic violators in the same spirit.

Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia Alexander Darakhvelidze spoke about the first results of a new, more stringent method of monitoring compliance with traffic rules on the roads of the republic. This method allowed recording 104,500 traffic violations in just one week.

"In order to improve road safety, the approach to traffic violations by drivers of motor vehicles has been tightened. In particular, over the past few days, 104,484 cases of traffic violations have been identified throughout the country,”

– Alexander Darakhvelidze said.