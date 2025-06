7 Jun. 22:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

US leader Donald Trump told local media that he is not going to establish contact with billionaire Elon Musk after a quarrel. He also voiced threats against Musk if he starts funding the Democratic Party.

US President Donald Trump promised not to make peace with billionaire Elon Musk in a conversation with journalists. According to him, their friendship is over.

"I'm too busy with other things. I have no intention of talking to him,”

– Donald Trump said.