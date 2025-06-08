Merab Dvalishvili remains UFC lightweight champion

8 Jun. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, 34-year-old fighter from Georgia Merab Dvalishvili confidently defended the UFC lightweight champion belt. The contender for the championship was an athlete from the USA, former titleholder Sean O'Malley.

The championship fight at the tournament in Newark lasted exactly half the scheduled time: in the third round, Dvalishvili brought O'Malley to the ground, where he easily applied a chokehold, forcing the American fighter to submit.

It should be noted that Dvalishvili defeated O'Malley in September last year. The UFC lightweight champion belt fight lasted all 25 minutes and the judges had to choose the winner. Four months later, Dvalishvili successfully defended his title in a fight with Umar Nurmagomedov, emerging victorious once again.

Let us recall that Merab Dvalishvili is 34 years old. In the UFC, he remains unbeaten in his last 13 fights, with a total of 20 wins and 4 losses.