Media: Elon Musk brawls with US Treasury Secretary

8 Jun. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Entrepreneur Elon Musk and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent got into a physical altercation in the White House, British media reported.

According to the Daily Mail, the fight took place back in May.

According to Donald Trump's former chief political strategist Stephen Bannon, Musk sustained a bruise as a result of this fight.

According to him, the incident occurred shortly before the press conference of Trump and Musk, dedicated to the end of Musk's tenure as the curator of the Department of Economic Improvement of the US Government (DOGE).

The Treasury Secretary accused the entrepreneur of failing to fulfil his promise to cut the budget by $1 trillion. In response, Musk pushed the official. The altercation was later confirmed by White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.