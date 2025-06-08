Trump to ban masks for protesters in USA

8 Jun. 14:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

People will be banned from wearing masks during protests in the USA. This was announced by President Donald Trump on his social media pages, as he commented on the protests in Los Angeles.

"From now on, masks will no longer be allowed to be worn during protests. What do these people have to hide, and why??",

Donald Trump said.

However, he did not specify how exactly this ban would be imposed.

Let us remind you that on June 6, mass detentions of illegal immigrants began in Los Angeles, prompting demonstrations that led to clashes with immigration and customs police. The riots were suppressed only with the help of National Guard troops.