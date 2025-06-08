Concert in honor of minifootball team victory to be held in Azerbaijan

8 Jun. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the evening of June 8, a concert will be held in Baku in honor of the Azerbaijani national team's victory in the world minifootball championship, local media reported.

Famous singers will participate in the event. It will be held near the Gosha Gala Tower and the Azerbaijan cinema, starting at 20:30 local time (19:30 Moscow time).

Let us recall that the final of the World Minifootball Championship between the national teams of Azerbaijan and Hungary was held on June 1. The match ended in a 4:2 victory for the Azerbaijani team.