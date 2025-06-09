Azerbaijan holds large scale charity event in Syria

9 Jun. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan held a charity event in Syria on the occasion of the Eid Al-Adha, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Syria reported.

The campaign was organized on June 7-8 in Syrian provinces severely affected by destruction - in the suburbs of Damascus, Homs, and surrounding areas.

The campaign was initiated and organized by the Embassy with the support of the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA).

Sacrificial meat was distributed to 320 families affected by the war. The Syrian “Hayat” Foundation, as well as several volunteer groups, also took part in organizing the charity action.

On the first day of the initiative, families of Arab, Turkmen, Circassian, and Alawite origin received assistance in the Western and Eastern Ghouta districts of the Damascus suburbs. On the following day, aid was delivered to residents in Homs and its surrounding areas.

The vast majority of the beneficiary families consisted of women with many children who had lost their husbands as a result of the protracted civil war. In total, approximately 1,500 people received assistance over the two days.

The families who received Gurban gifts expressed deep gratitude to the people and government of Azerbaijan and conveyed their heartfelt wishes.

It should be recalled that at the end of last year, Azerbaijan sent 200 tons of humanitarian aid to the Syrian people. In addition, iftar meals were provided for 1,000 orphaned children in Damascus in March.