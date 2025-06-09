Media: Trump and Netanyahu to hold phone conversation

9 Jun. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

US leader Donald Trump plans to hold a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today, Axios reports.

The topic of the politicians' conversation has not been disclosed. The parties are likely to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip, as well as the Iranian nuclear issue.

Earlier, media reports indicated disagreements between Washington and Tel Aviv over plans concerning Iran. Israel was allegedly prepared for an immediate military operation against Iranian nuclear facilities, but the US was not satisfied with this scenario. According to Axios, Tel Aviv agreed to a compromise by postponing a military action until the conclusion of negotiations between Washington and Tehran.