Russian Railways resumes Moscow-Pyongyang direct rail service

10 Jun. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The direct railway service between Moscow and Pyongyang will start again from June 17, Russian Railways' press service said.

"By agreement with the Ministry of Railways of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, we restart the runs of international direct railcars between Pyongyang and Moscow from June 17, and between Pyongyang and Khabarovsk from June 19," the statement reads.

Trains will depart twice per month on the 3rd and the 17th days of each month from Pyongyang with arrival in Moscow on the 11th and the 25th days respectively. Trains will leave Moscow on 12th and 26th days to reach the North Korean capital on 20th and 4th days of month accordingly, RIA Novosti reported.

Pyongyang - Moscow is the longest direct railway route, Russian Railways said. The distance between the capital cities is over 10,000 km and the time en route is eight days.

Another service between Pyongyang and Khabarovsk will restart two days later. The direct railway service with Khabarovsk will be once per month. The travel time will be slightly above two days.