Modern container terminal opens in Poti

10 Jun. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The opening ceremony of the container terminal of the new multimodal complex took place in the Georgian city of Poti yesterday.

Georgia's Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Guram Guramishvili said the new terminal has become a shining example of successful cooperation between the countries through which the Middle Corridor passes.

"Transport specialists familiar with the structure of transportation along the Middle Corridor will notice that the terminal is fully adapted for block transportation. It is the high quality of service that will increase the competitiveness of the route, which is extremely important for us," Guram Guramishvili said.

The terminal is located near the port of Poti and occupies an area of ​​more than 9 hectares. The terminal's annual capacity is 80,000 containers, it can accommodate up to 120 railcars simultaneously.

The project was implemented by JSC PotiTransTerminal, founded as part of a partnership between Kazakhstan and Georgia. The total investment in construction amounted to $31.5 mln.