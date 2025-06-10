Netanyahu promises Trump not to bomb Iran until talks end

10 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is more interested in pursuing a military option on the Iran nuclear crisis, though he's assured U.S. President Donald Trump he won't make a move while the talks are ongoing, Axios reported.

A senior U.S. official said Trump sees both crisis as intertwined and part of a broader regional reality he is trying to shape.

Trump and his entire top foreign policy team huddled in Camp David for hours on Sunday to discuss U.S. strategy on the Iran nuclear crisis and the war in Gaza.

The meeting on Iran and Gaza was attended by U.S. Vice President Vance, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, chief of staff Susie Wiles, special envoy Steve Witkoff, CIA director John Ratcliffe, director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and other senior officials.