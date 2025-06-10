Aeroflot to increase passenger traffic to 80 mln people in 5 years

10 Jun. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Aeroflot Group plans to increase passenger traffic to 80 mln people as part of its new strategy by 2030, CEO of the Russian air carrier Sergey Aleksandrovsky told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We discussed it for a long time inside the company and at the level of the board of directors, and nevertheless we set the goal of 80 mln passengers for ourselves. This is higher than our initial strategy suggests," Sergey Aleksandrovsky said.

According to him, they planned to carry 65 mln passengers, but much will depend on how fast the new domestic fleet is supplied.