Russia intends to achieve resumption of air traffic with U.S.

10 Jun. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia will continue to press for a clear response from the United States on the proposal to resume flights, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"It is safe to say that dealing with visas is easier than with resuming direct flights. This does not discourage us; on the contrary, challenges only strengthen our resolve. We will seek a clearer reaction from Americans to our proposals," Sergey Ryabkov said.

The diplomat stressed that Moscow expects a response in this area, as well as to proposals outlined in the roadmap submitted to Washington on another complex issue - the return to Russia of illegally confiscated diplomatic property facilities in the U.S.

In April, consultations between Russia and the U.S. were held in Istanbul. Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev said the resumption of the direct air service between Russia and the U.S. will facilitate the expansion of business ties between the countries.