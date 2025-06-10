Iran to connect its Ardabil rail with Azerbaijan

10 Jun. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Efforts will be made to connect the railway of Ardabil Province, located in northwestern Iran, to the railways of Azerbaijan, new Iranian ambassador Mojtaba Demirchilu said.

According to him, both the connection of the railway line and the construction of a railway terminal will be kept in the spotlight.

"Ardabil Province is important in the mutual relations between Iran and Azerbaijan. The opportunities and potential of this province play an important role in strengthening these relations," Mojtaba Demirchilu said.

On June 3, 2025, Iran has officially appointed Mojtaba Demirchilou as its new ambassador to Azerbaijan.