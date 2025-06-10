Baku Expo Center hosts 2nd Turkic Trade Fair

10 Jun. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Second Turkic States Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum and Exhibition commenced at the Baku Expo Center today.

The event is co-organized by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC), the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA), the Association of Small and Medium Business Entities and Clubs (KOBSKA) and the Turkish “ROK Expo” company".

The first edition of the event was held in Istanbul on November 7-9, 2024, organized by the ROK Expo" company and the Organization of Turkic States - Union of Turkic Chambers of Commerce and Industry under the Ministry of Commerce of Türkiye.

Turkic States Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum and Exhibition is a trade fair and forum supported by governmental institutions of 8 countries aiming to develop trade, industry, investments, technology, and services among Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and to facilitate the marketing of such services to other regions of the world, AzerTAc reported.

A total of 11 countries are taking part in the event, joining by visitors from over 20 countries.

Products and advanced technologies in more than 20 areas will be demonstrated within the exhibition. The event participants will discuss the investment opportunities of the countries, current challenges in international trade and prospects for regional cooperation.

The forum and the exhibition will run until June 12.