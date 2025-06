10 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has made an official visit to Uzbekistan today.

"At the Tashkent International Airport, Asadov was met by Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Kuchkarov and other officials," the the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said.

The 4th Tashkent International Investment Forum is underway in Uzbekistan. A panel discussion titled “Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan: Vector of Economic Partnership” will take place on June 11.