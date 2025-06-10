10 Jun. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Syrian Airlines has conducted its first flight from Damascus to Istanbul in 12 years.

The plane took off from Damascus International Airport and its final destination was Istanbul Airport.

It should be noted that regular flights from Damascus were suspended amid the military confrontation between Bashar al-Assad's government and the opposition.

Let us recall that the USA and EU countries have begun to lift sanctions on Syria. In particular, Syrian banks will be connected to the SWIFT payment system soon.

