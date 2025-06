10 Jun. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Residents of Azerbaijan will have several days off during this year's National Salvation Day celebrations.

In 2025, National Salvation Day, a state holiday celebrated on June 15, falls on Sunday. According to the Labor Code of Azerbaijan, the day off is moved to Monday, June 16, making it a non-working day.

Besides, June 14 in 2025 falls on Saturday. This means that the period from June 14 to 16 inclusive will be non-working, creating an extended three-day holiday weekend.