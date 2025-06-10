Azerbaijani President approves visa-free agreement with China

10 Jun. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

President Ilham Aliyev has approved the agreement on a visa-free regime for citizens of Azerbaijan and China, signing the corresponding law.

Let us recall that the agreement on the visa regime abolition was signed in April 2025 during Ilham Aliyev's visit to Beijing.

Under to the document, citizens of both countries may travel using their internal passports, with stays permitted for up to 30 days per visit.

The policy change has already led to a significant increase in the tourist flow from China to Azerbaijan, with the Chinese Ambassador to Baku reporting a 70% growth in the number of visitors.