Netanyahu says progress made in talks to release hostages in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed “significant progress” in negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange.

"It is too soon to give people hope. We are currently working ceaselessly on it," Netanyahu said.

His office later said that, in light of "certain progress in the negotiations," Netanyahu was convening a meeting on Tuesday evening with senior defense officials and members of the negotiating team to receive updates on the proposed framework and discuss next steps.

Israel estimates that 56 hostages remain in Gaza. In May, Israel has launched a major new offensive in Gaza aimed at destroying Hamas and freeing hostages.