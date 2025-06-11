11 Jun. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and the United States have made a preliminary decision to move consultations on removing "irritants" in bilateral diplomatic relations from Istanbul, so the next round of talks will take place "in Moscow in the near future," Russia’s new Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev said.

"I have already said that it’s still a long road ahead before Russia-U.S. relations fully normalize, and the process is difficult as it is being obstructed not only by the White House’s opponents - that is, ‘the deep state’ - but also by some hawks in Congress, where a strong anti-Russian lobby has been established," Darchiev said.

According to the envoy, the preliminary decision was made in the latest round of consultations in Istanbul on April 10 to move the talks to the two countries’ capitals, TASS reported.