Palestinian leader publicly condemns Hamas attack on Israel for first time

11 Jun. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas condemned Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel for the first time, while reiterating his call for the terror group to release the remaining hostages in Gaza.

Abbas wrote a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who this month will co-chair a UN conference aimed at advancing a two-state solution.

“What Hamas did in October 2023 in killing and taking civilians hostage is unacceptable and condemnable and Hamas must immediately release all hostages,” the letter reads.

Abbas is also looking to gain support from the international community so that the PA can replace Hamas as the governing authority in Gaza, Times of Israel reported.