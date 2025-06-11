Slovakia not going to back new package of anti-Russian sanctions

11 Jun. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

"The Slovak Republic will not support the forthcoming 18th package of sanctions against Russia unless the European Commission provides it with a realistic resolution to the crisis in which Slovakia would find itself," Robert Fico said.

According to the PM, Slovakia will find itself in the crisis situation after the complete cessation of gas, oil and nuclear fuel supplies from Russia.