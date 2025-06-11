Russia ready to remove nuclear material from Iran

11 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is ready to help remove excess nuclear material from Iran's territory to help the United States and Iran reach a deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We believe the time for an agreement has not yet been fully missed. In order to resolve the problems with the sanctions regime and the issues raised by Iran's opponents, it is necessary to redouble the efforts of the international community. Tehran's willingness to conduct such a dialogue is visible," Ryabkov said.

Moscow is ready to provide assistance to both Washington and Tehran, not only politically, but also practically: for example, through the export of excess nuclear material produced by Iran and its subsequent adaptation to the production of fuel for reactors, the diplomat stressed.

Earlier, head of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Michael Kurilla said that Iran possesses the technical capability to produce up to ten nuclear warheads within three weeks.

According to him, such a move would likely trigger a regional arms race, as other regional countries may pursue their own nuclear programs or seek to acquire weapons to maintain a deterrence balance with Iran.