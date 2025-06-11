Envoy to US comments on possible Putin-Trump meeting

11 Jun. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Face-to-face encounters at the high and highest levels between Russia and the United States are being planned but there are no specific accords yet on a personal meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, Russia’s Ambassador to the U.S. Alexander Darchiev told TASS.

"Naturally, they are intended in terms of planning but at this stage a direct dialogue and an exchange of signals are maintained by intensive telephone communication," Alexander Darchiev said.

Earlier, the Kremlin said that on June 5 after a new telephone call between Putin and Trump that the leaders of both countries had "a common understanding" that "the meeting is necessary," "there should be substantial results of such preparations in order to achieve such results at the highest level."