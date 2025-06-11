Russia and U.S. in contact to eliminate "political irritants"

11 Jun. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and the United States are engaged in direct contact regarding the elimination of the so-called ‘irritants’ in bilateral relations, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Russia and the United States maintain direct contact to eliminate irritants in bilateral relations," Dmitry Peskov said.

Yesterday, the spokesman said that Moscow and Washington are now in constant contact, which helps understand each other's positions and move forward.

It was reported today that Russia and the U.S. have made a preliminary decision to move consultations on removing "irritants" in bilateral diplomatic relations from Istanbul, so the next round of talks will take place "in Moscow in the near future".

Talks on ways to resolve "irritants" in relations between the two countries were held in Istanbul on February 27 and April 10.