Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulates Vladimir Putin on Russia Day

11 Jun. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Kremlin website

Russian and Uzbek Presidents Vladimir Putin and Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation, the Kremlin reports. During the conversation, the head of the Uzbek state congratulated the Russian leader on Russia Day.

According to the message, the heads of state drew attention to the successful organization of the 4th Tashkent International Investment Forum, where a delegation from the Russian Federation participated.

Putin and Mirziyoyev also discussed the implementation of a number of Russian-Uzbek projects in the fields of economics and energy.