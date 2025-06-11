11 Jun. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Kremlin website

Viktor Orbán said that Hungary will defend Georgia's sovereignty in face of the EU. He also thanked Tbilisi for friendship.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Budapest defends Georgia's sovereignty and independence not only in bilateral relations, but also at the EU level.

The head of the Hungarian government expressed support for Georgia's integration into the European Union. He added that his country is interested in deepening cooperation and partnership with Tbilisi.

Orbán also stressed that he views Georgia as an ally of Hungary. The country's prime minister expressed gratitude to Tbilisi for its friendship.