11 Jun. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Igor Lepekhin

Kazakhstan has declared that it will do everything necessary to strengthen its partnership with Russia. Astana has expressed confidence that the countries will maintain the high dynamics of cooperation.

The head of the Senate of the Kazakh parliament, Maulen Ashimbayev, has declared that the republic's leadership will do everything necessary to strengthen its strategic partnership and alliance with Russia.

He recalled that the countries are connected by the longest land border in the world and are united by a strong network of human relations based on common values ​​and a history of mutual respect.