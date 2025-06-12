U.S. receives Russian ambassador and congratulates Russia

12 Jun. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

New Russian ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev formally presented his credentials to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Darchiev noted that the improvement of cooperation between Moscow and Washington "would become easier after originals of credentials were handed over to the U.S. president."

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has congratulated Russian citizens on Russia Day, as well as noted Washington’s desire for constructive engagement with Moscow on the Ukrainian settlement.

"On behalf of the American people, I want to congratulate the Russian people on Russia Day. The United States remains committed to supporting the Russian people as they continue to build on their aspirations for a brighter future," Marco Rubio said.

The decree appointing Darchiev as ambassador to Washington was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 6.