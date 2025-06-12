Azerbaijani President congratulates Vladimir Putin on Russia Day

12 Jun. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the Russia Day.

"Please accept my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday - Russia Day," Ilham Aliyev said.

He stressed that Moscow and Baku have traditionally been bound by close relations of friendship, good neighborliness, and mutual support. These strong traditions serve as a solid foundation for the comprehensive development of interstate relations and the deepening of cooperation across a broad range of areas.

Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that, in the interests of their friendly peoples and countries, they will continue to make every effort to strengthen Azerbaijani-Russian relations and to expand their multifaceted interaction in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance.

The President of Azerbaijan wish Vladimir Putin good health and every success, and to all the citizens of Russia - well-being and prosperity.