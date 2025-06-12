Trump says reconciliation with Musk is possibility

12 Jun. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump said he thinks he could make amends with tech billionaire Elon Musk following their public feud, but doing so is not a priority for him.

Trump was asked if he could reconcile with Musk, less than a week after the blowup between the two men that grew increasingly dramatic as the Tesla CEO called for Trump’s impeachment.

“I guess I could, but you know, we have to straighten out the country. And my sole function now is getting this country back to a level higher than it’s ever been. And I think we can do that. I think we’re going to do it easily," Trump said.

The U.S. leader was asked if there was anything he could do to forgive Musk, and the president said he has “no hard feelings” but was surprised by his former top adviser’s public criticism of the House-passed tax and spending bill.

The president added that he thinks Musk “feels very badly” that he criticized the megabill, which includes top priorities for Trump.

Musk earlier voiced regret for his public feud with Trump, saying that it “went too far”.