Israel ready to launch military operation against Iran - report

12 Jun. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. officials have been told that Israel is fully ready to launch an operation into Iran, CBS News reported, citing multiple sources.

"The U.S. anticipates Iran could retaliate on certain American sites in neighboring Iraq," the TV channel said.

According to CBS, this is part of the reason the U.S. advised some Americans to leave the region.

In recent weeks, the Washington administration has been concerned that Israel is preparing a strike on Iran despite ongoing negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program.

Axios reported earlier, citing sources, that U.S. President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a telephone conversation to refrain from any action that could hinder the negotiations.