U.S. to participate in Intervision song contest

12 Jun. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Representatives of the United States will take part in the international song contest "Intervision-2025", a source among the event’s organizers said.

"This year, 20 countries will take part in the competition: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Venezuela, Vietnam, Egypt, India, Kazakhstan, Qatar, China, Colombia, Cuba, Kyrgyzstan, UAE, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, the U.S., Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, South Africa," the organizers said.

The names of the participants will be announced later, TASS reported.

Russia at the contest will be represented by Shaman. Moscow's Live Arena will host the Intervision Song Contest 2025 on September 20.