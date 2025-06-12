Vladimir Putin: Russia Day symbolizes thousand-year path of Russian state

12 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia Day symbolizes the thousand-year path of the Russian state, addressing a ceremony for the presentation of state awards and Hero of Labor medals.

"Today is Russia Day, the day of our homeland. This great word evokes our deepest and most heartfelt emotions, resonating with warmth and love in our hearts. It inspires us to noble deeds and achievements, to creation and victory," Putin said.

He underscored that Russia's history and culture, its natural wealth, and the unique identity of its regions "signify the common destiny of our multi-ethnic people."

Russia was formed from the outset as a multi-ethnic state, and its people have always been inspired by the country's common interests throughout history, Putin noted.

Artifacts of material culture preserved from Russia's ethnic groups demonstrate that these peoples lived in harmony and jointly resolved emerging problems and challenges. The President conveyed that Russia has moved forward by strengthening its statehood and its values, which have become traditional over more than a thousand years.

He expressed gratitude to the Heroes of Labor and State Prize laureates for their work and dedicated service, and once again congratulated them and all Russians on the holiday.

Russia Day is celebrated annually on June 12.