Iran condemns IAEA Resolution

12 Jun. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has condemned the adoption of a resolution by the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and announced that it is launching a new uranium enrichment center, according to a joint statement by Iran's Foreign Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

"In this regard, the head of the AEOI has ordered to launch a new enrichment facility in a safe location, which will replace the first-generation equipment at the Fordow enrichment center with advanced sixth-generation machines. Other measures are also planned, which will be announced later",

the statement reads.

Iran believes that the adopted resolution undemines the IAEA's credibility and demonstrates growing political bias within the agency.

The Iranian government expressed gratitude to the countries that abstained or voted against the resolution.

Let us recall that Iran is accused of allegedly violating its obligations on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. Russia, China and Burkina Faso voted against the resolution.