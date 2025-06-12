Iran to launch third uranium enrichment facility

12 Jun. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran will begin uranium enrichment at an additional facility, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said, the ISNA News agency reports.

"We have constructed and prepared a third uranium enrichment facility in a safe location. Following the message we sent to the IAEA today, we will begin equipping and installing centrifuges at this site",

Eslami said.

Earlier, the decision comes in response to a recent anti-Iranian resolution of the IAEA Council, prompting Iran to escalate the production of enriched uranium.